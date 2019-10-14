EFCC arrests 94 suspected internet fraudsters at secret nightclub

ADVERTISEMENT

The Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, raided an Osogbo-based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

A statement, signed by the spokesperson of the commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren in Ibadan on Monday, indicated that the anti-graft agency arrested 94 suspects while 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items were confiscated.

Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of the Osun State capital.

The statement further said the wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13 during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

According to the statement, discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

He noted that the suspects were currently undergoing further interrogation, and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

