EFCC arrests 89 Yahoo Boys in Ibadan night club

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday said its Ibadan Zonal Office at the weekend, arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular ‘Club 360,’ located on Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension, in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In a statement, the acting spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said, in preparation for the late-night operation, officers of the Commission had carried out a series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities going on in the nightclub which established that it was a hangout for fraudsters.

He said, aside from the 89 arrested suspects, the raid led to the confiscation of scores of vehicles, laptops, sophisticated phones and other items, adding that the suspects are undergoing further interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App