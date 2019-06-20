EFCC arrests 54 suspected fraudsters, ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ boys in South-West

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday said its South West Zonal Offices arrested 54 fraudsters, including Internet fraudsters commonly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ within the last seven days in the region.

The acting spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade in a statement said, the Lagos Zonal office, arrested 27 suspected fraudsters for offences bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences, forgery and possession of fraudulent documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said operatives of the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, also swept on hideouts of suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, and smoked out another 27 suspects among whom were four ladies suspected to be their girlfriends.

Orilade gave the names of those arrested in Lagos to include: Joshua Awoyemi, Sadiq Adeola, Olusoga Sadiq, Olalekan Savage, Arinze Princewill, Ojelabi Adewale, Ibrahim Habib, Wusu Damilare, Kadejo Sola, Osho Omotolani, Adeosun Adeyemi, Sobiye Oluwafemi and Temitope Opaogun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Ademuyiwa Korede, Shotayo Ahmed, Azeez Sodiq, Iyedudu Benjamin, Ayeleso Joseph, Akintayo Toluwalope, Ale Olugbenga Abraham, Ogunlami Adetokunbo, Adebanjo Ayodeji, Ayodeji Yemi, Idris Ayandiran, Shittu Sadiq, Alayo Odunayo and Ayinde Olawale.

He said the suspects were arrested on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14, 2019, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, following intelligence reports received by the Commission.

He said items recovered from the suspects include seven cars, 25 phones and 10 laptops. The suspects will soon be charged to court, Orilade said.

He also gave the names of the internet fraudsters arrested in Osogbo, Osun State to include: Adeleke Peter, Babalola Abiodun, Aduroja Temitope, Abdulazeez Razak, Adesina Adewale, Osayintoba Dare, Adebowale Fadairo, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Akinseye Samuel and Osanyintoba Femi.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App