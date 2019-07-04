EFCC arrests 3 internet fraudsters, arraigns 5 others in Ibadan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arrested three suspected internet fraudsters at Ire-Akari area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The three arrested suspects are Saheed Owoseni, Busayo Otubu and Felix Goddey.

It was gathered that while attempting to deny operatives of the EFCC access to data that could help in his possible prosecution, one of the suspects, Owoseni, smashed his iPhone 7 and HP laptop with the hope of destroying the information contained therein.

EFCC sources said the intentions failed as detectives picked up the pieces and subjected them to forensic analysis.

Other items allegedly recovered from them include; two cars (Lexus 350 and Toyota Camry) iPhones, other brands of phone, SIM cards and internet modems.

In a similar development, the commission also arraigned five other suspected internet fraudsters before Justices Patricia Ajoku and Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

The suspects are Moshood Nafiu Olatunji, Atolagbe Damilola Timmy, Olasupo James Anuoluwapo, Kehinde Ridwan Tobi and Adeleke Oluwaseyi.

While Moshood, Atilagbe and Olasupo were arraigned before Justice Ajoku, Kehinde and Adeleke will be standing trial before Justice Abdulmalik.

The accused persons were arraigned separately on different count charges bordering on possession of fraudulent documents, impersonation, obtaining gift cards under false pretense and obtaining money under false pretense.

They all pleaded not guilty to

