EFCC arrests 16 suspected fraudsters in Lagos, Ogun

Lagos zonal office operatives’ of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 16 suspects for allegedly defrauding foreign and local businessmen.

The suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise known as ‘yahoo-yahoo boys’ were arrested from their hideout in Ota, Ogun State, and Victoria Island, Lagos.

The suspected internet fraudsters arrested during a raid in Ota, Ogun State were Adeshina Michael, Ayeni Emiloju, Odenigbo Anthony, Afolabi Gbenga and Oyibogbola David Seun.

Those arrested in Victoria Island, Lagos were Onothebor Edmond, Suuru Blessing, Ifedapo Opeyemi, Samson Samuel, Oguntade Idowu, and Emmanuel Akinyemi.

Others were Seyi Kazee, Sulaiman Toheed, Oduwale Oluwasesan, Adewoye Oluwasesan and Alex Abiodun.

The arrests followed intelligence received about their alleged involvement in internet fraud. Different brands of cars allegedly acquired from proceeds of fraudulent activities were also recovered from them.

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

