EFCC arrest brother of Zamfara state SSG, discover N60 million cash

By Ronald Mutum Published Date

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said its Sokoto zonal office has arrested one suspected politician with N60million cash, following an intelligence report of his suspicious money laundering activities.

Tony Orilade, the acting spokesman of the EFCC, in a statement, said the suspect, Murtala Muhammad, who is alleged to be a brother to Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi, was arrested at No.145 Igala Housing Estate, Off Byepass Road, Gusau, Zamfara State, by operatives of the EFCC.

He said, items recovered from him at the point of arrest include: one Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep loaded with 4 bags of Ghana Must go containing N1000 notes of fifteen million Naira each, totalling to N60million; One single barrel gun; One locally made Revolve Pistol, 25 rounds of cartridges and 12 rounds of 12.9mm ammunition.

Orilade added that Muhammad will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

