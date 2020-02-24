EFCC arraigns NULGE chairman over alleged N9m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE), Guma chapter in Benue State before a High Court over an alleged fraud of N9 million.

Daily Trust reports that the accused, one Elizabeth Akaa, was brought before Justice M. A. Ikpambese, on a one-count charge bordering on breach of trust, dishonesty and misappropriation of N9 million belonging to the Guma chapter of NULGE.

Trouble had began for Mrs Akaa, when the EFCC received a petition in April last year by concerned staff of Guma LGA in Gbajimba, alleging that the accused as chairman of NULGE in Guma diverted monies belonging to deceased staff to her daughter’s account.

Akaa was said to be a signatory to NULGE Guma branch account but instead of operating the account for official transactions, preferred using her private company’s account.

She was alleged to signing payment vouchers and receiving cash deductions from staff salary which was supposed to be remitted to deceased staff family members as part of compensation for the loss of their members.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua, based on her plea, requested for a trial date, and asked the court to remand her in correctional centre.

However, counsel to defendant, Otache Bako, who was ready with a motion for bail urged the court to grant her bail on most liberal terms.

Justice Ikpambese therefore granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000,000 with one surety in like sum while the defendant was remanded in a correctional centre pending the perfection of her bail condition.

The case was adjourned till March 25, 2020 for trial.

