EFCC arraigns man over N600,000 job scam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office on Thursday arraigned one Babiya Meshack Mailafia on a four count charge bordering on job scam before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Makurdi in Benue State.

Mailafia was accused of conspiracy, employment scam, and obtaining money under false pretences to the tune of N600,000 from one Shuibu Lukman, under the pretext of giving two of his (Lukman) siblings job with the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The accused was said to have committed the offence contrary to section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

However, the defendant, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Prosecution counsel, Mary Onoja, asked for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in custody pending his bail.

But, the counsel to the defendant, H. M. Animasun prayed the court to allow him make an oral application for the bail of his client which was rejected by the court. The court held that he should file a proper application for bail.

Justice Olajuwon therefore remanded the defendant in Makurdi Correctional Centre pending the hearing of his bail application.

The case has been adjourned to May 11, 2020 for commencement of trial.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App