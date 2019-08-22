EFCC arraigns man for obtaining N32.9m under false pretence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Kano Zonal office on Thursday, arraigned one Mua’zu Abubakar before a Kano State High Court over alleged obtaining a sum of N32.9m under false pretence.

The accused faced a 2-count charge of criminal breach of trust, Obtaining Money Under False Pretence and Forgery.

The petitioner stated that sometime in September, 2018 they supplied Tec Engineering Ltd Kano Office with 1000 packets of 625mg Augmentin tablets worth N3,400,000 and 1800 vials of Rocephine injection worth N13,050,000 respectively; totaling the sum of N16,450,000.

The court heard that the drugs/injections were supplied in the presence of the Head Human Resource, Head Medical Unit and the security guards on duty who helped to offload the consignment of the drugs and that since then, no payment has been made in favour of the companies.

The charge sheet reads in part ”That you Muazu Abubakar while being the Head of the Medical Unit of Tec Engineering Company Nigeria Limited on or about the 13th September, 2018 at Kano within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court did with intent to defraud Obtained 1000 packets of 625mg Augmentin Tablets worth N3,400,000.00 from El-Gidad Pharmacy Limited with forged contract award documents under the false Pretence that the contract was awarded by Tec Engineering company Nigeria Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a)(b) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

In view of his plea, Prosecution Counsel Michael Ojo asked the court for a date for the commencement of trial and that the accused person be remanded in prison custody.

However, the presiding Judge, Justice R.A Sadik granted the accused person bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The court ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant either in the Federal, State or Local government not below the rank of a director, while the second must be a reasonable person within the community the accused person resides in Kano.

The accused must also depose an affidavit of means, the registrar of the court to verify the two sureties.

