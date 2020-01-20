EFCC arraigns Mama Boko Haram, 2 others for conspiracy, cheating

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil, alias Mama Boko Haram, and two other persons before a Maiduguri High Court on a 5-count charge of conspiracy and cheating.

Mama Boko Haram is the Chief Executive Officer of an NGO, Complete Care and Aid Foundation. The two other persons arraigned along with her are: Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade, the Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of the NGO.

Delivering the five charges before the court, presided over by Justice Aisha Kumalia in Maiduguri today (Monday) the prosecutor, Benjamin Manji, said the three persons and one Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometime between June and August 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State conspired to do an illegal act of obtaining under false pretence which amounts to an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Fraud Related offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The three persons and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) were also charged with obtaining, “with intent to defraud”, the sum of N45 million from one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited under “the false pretence” of executing a contract, which is an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act and punishable under the Act.

They were also charged with obtaining, “with the intent to defraud”, N1.65 million from the same Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited under “the false pretence” of executing a contract, which is an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act and punishable under the Act.

The fourth and fifth charges were that the three persons and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) did an “illegal act” of cheating, contrary to Section 96(a) and punishable under Section 97 of the Borno State Penal Code Laws Cap 102; as well as induced, “with the intent to defraud”, Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited to deliver 3000 bags of 50kg white beans worth N65 million under a “false” contract, contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Borneo State Penal Code Laws Cap 102.

The three accused pleaded not guilty of all the charges.

With the pleas and agreement of Abdulkahi Musa Audu and Habu Waziri, Counsels to the 1st accused (Mama Boko Haram) and the 2nd accused (Tahiru Daura) respectively, the court adjourned to 10th, 11th and 12th February, 2020 for trial.

