EFCC arraigns former Punch director, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday, arraigned a former Executive Director of the Punch Newspaper, Azubike Ishekwene, and one Olalekan Abdul, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court over alleged conspiracy, forgery and N350 million fraud.

Azu and his co-defendant, Abdul were arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada led-court, on 18 count-charge offences.

The EFCC alleged that Azu, Abdul and Adeyinka Adewale and Morakinyo Bolanle, who were said to be at large, committed the said offences between 2010 and 2019.

The EFCC further alleged that the defendants had on April 6, 2018, with intent to defraud and an unlawful authority, forged a Board Resolution of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Limited, which was used to open accounts in Keystone Bank and Wema Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The EFCC also alleged that Abdul had sometimes in December, 2010 in Lagos, with intent to defraud, obtained credit facility for Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solution in the sum N350.000.000.00 (Three Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) by false pretence from Wema Bank by falsely representing to them that the Board Resolution of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solution Limited dated December, 14, 2010 was genuine representation.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

The offences according to the prosecutor, Mr. Muhammad Idris, are contrary to sections 365, 370, 363, 335(1) and 370 of the criminal laws of Lagos state of Nigeria, 2015, and sections 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.

Azu and Abdul pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, the defendants’ lawyers, Dr. Muiz Banire and Olumide-Fusika, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) urged the court to allow their clients go home till Friday, when their bail applications shall be determined.

Pertaining Adeyinka Adewale, one of the defendants said to be at large, his counsel, Olumide-Fusika (SAN) told the court that he was out of the country as at the time when the matter was instituted.

EFCC Counsel, Muhammad Idris informed the court that the charges have been amended due to absence of the third defendants in the previous charges.

Justice Mojisola Dada granted the prayer of the defense team and adjourned till January 31, 2020, for ruling on the bail application

Related

Download Daily Trust News App