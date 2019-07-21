EFCC arraigns FCT Water Board GM over fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the General Manager of FCT Water Board, Engr. Aliyu Ahmed Nahuce, before an FCT High Court over an alleged N275 million fraud

The offence is punishable under Section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a three-count charge with Ref. No. CR/406/19, dated 27th June, 2019, seen by Daily Trust, the prosecuting Counsel of EFCC, Victor Ukagwu, stated that Nahuce, while being employed as a public servant as GM FCT Water Board, sometime in July 2017 in Abuja, acquired a private interest in a company Garisun Nig. Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is alleged to be owned by his biological children and close relations, which was awarded a contract of N275,845,636.20 originally awarded to Greenlamp and Sons Nig. Ltd by the FCT Water Board for the water reticulation of Abaji town in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also contained in the charge sheet, the FCT Water Board GM is charged with using the same company, Garisun Nig. Ltd, to award a contract by the Board for N2,387,490 for clearing of waste vegetation and deposit debris at the Lower Usuma Dam, FCT, thereby committing an offence of fraudulent acquisition punishable under the Act stated above.

The EFCC is also charging Engr. Nahuce for awarding another contract using the same company for the sum of N2,400,000 for the repair of broken down vehicles of the FCT Water Board and thereby committing the offence of fraudulent acquisition of property punishable under the Act.

No date has been fixed yet for the hearing of the case due to the present courts recess.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App