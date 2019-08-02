EFCC arraigns 8 over €112, 800, $1,31m smelted gold

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC Friday arraigned eight people in connection with the recovered 112, 800 Euros and smelted gold weighing 73kg with an estimated value of 1.131 million dollars (N1.127 billion) at Abuja airport.

In a charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/80/2019 brought before Justice Nkeonye Maha, Counsel to the EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, said the suspects attempted to transport the cash without making a declaration of the same to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) as required by Section 12 of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap F34, LFN 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants include Abba Yahaya, Ali Abdullahi, Indo Nigeria Mining Co. Ltd, Sino Minmetals Co. Ltd, A.A. Mai Zinari Ltd, Al-Izzat Trading and Investment Ltd, Aminu Adam and Aliyu Mohammed.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge, Justice Maha, stood down the case for hearing at later in the day, in order to allow for a review of facts. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App