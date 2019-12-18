Edward Lametek gets Senate confirmation as AMCON chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mr Edward Lametek as Chairman of Asset Management Corporation (AMCON), following a request from President Muhammad Buhari seeking the confirmation of the appointment.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the confirmation of the nominees was coming at a time “when the need of the country is how to generate revenue’’.

He said the confirmed nominees have a lot of work to do to meet their revenue generation target and promised that the Senate would support them.

The Senate President said the relevant committees will be meeting with revenue-generating agencies on a quarterly basis. (NAN)

