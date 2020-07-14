Education: North still lagging behind — Tambuwal

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has lamented that Northern part of Nigeria is still lagging behind in terms of education, underscoring the need for stakeholders in the region to address the situation.

He stated this when he received a delegation of the Committee of the Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian States’ Universities (CPCNSU) on a condolence visit over the death of the Pro-Chancellor of the Sokoto State University, Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir at Government House, Sokoto.

He urged stakeholders to pool resources to rescue the zone from its backwardness in terms of education.

“We as leaders should provide them with basic education by creating the enabling environment and making provisions for necessary infrastructure, learning materials and personnel for the education of our younger ones

“This is our collective responsibility to see that our younger ones are educated, particularly those children that are out of school,” he said

Tambuwal lauded the contributions of the committee to the development of education in states and Nigeria in general.

The leader of the delegation of the Pro-Chancellors, Gen. Muhammad Magoro (rtd), noted that late Abdulkadir was a proactive member of the committee.

He described him as a patriot who was vast in many fields of human endeavour.

