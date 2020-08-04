Edo youths task INEC, security agencies on free, credible guber poll

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, youths from the 18 local government areas of the state, have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police and other security agencies to ensure the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in Edo State.

They vowed to resist ploys to subvert the will of the majority of Edo people by brute force, violence and intimidation.

The youths under the aegis of Edo Youths for Progress, said they are willing and ready to defend their votes, whilst ensuring that an unpopular candidate is not foisted on Edo people.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Secretary of the organisation, Osahon Isibor, said the group is worried over the rising incidence of violence, allegedly orchestrated by the main opposition party in the state.

“Apart from the recent attacks on supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as well as the destruction of campaign billboards of other candidates, we also gathered that there are plans by these desperate politicians to unleash mayhem on the people with the intent to scare voters away on election day so as to perfect their ploys to rig the forthcoming election

“Edo people are wiser; we are prepared for their shenanigans. We want to remind them that nobody has a monopoly of violence. We will come out en masse to vote for the candidate of our choice come September 19, 2020 and we will do everything possible to protect our votes,” he said

He claimed that Edo people have already rejected the All Progressives Congress, APC and its candidate.

“Edo people are no fools. How can a party that prides itself as champions in the fight against corruption field a candidate who is currently standing criminal trial in court over money laundering to the tune of N700 million. This is an insult to the sensitivity, integrity and dignity of Edo people and we will express our displeasure at the poll come September 19, 2020,” he added.

