Edo women back Obaseki’s second term bid

Women across the 18 local government areas (LGAs) of Edo State have assured Governor Godwin Obaseki of their support in his quest for a second term in office.

The women gave the assurance at the weekend in Benin during the 2019 Edo Women Summit tagged ‘Delivering to our People: Next Level’.

Speaking on behalf of the women during the event, the Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Mrs Maria Omozele Edeko, said the women would lead the fight for the second term of Governor Obaseki because he was working for the people.

Also speaking, the wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, commended the women for their unflinching support for the Obaseki-led administration.

