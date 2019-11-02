Edo university offers automatic employment to 5 first class graduands

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of the Edo University, Iyamho, has offered automatic employment to the five first class graduands of the institution.

The Institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, who disclosed this on Saturday at Iyamho, Edo State, during the first convocation ceremony of the institution, said Sterling bank also offered automatic employment to the first class graduating students.

“The university council wishes to offer automatic employment to the five first class graduates as graduate assistants. They will also form the first set of beneficiaries of our TETFUND grant to test run our agreement to collaborate with the University of Sunderland in post graduate studies,”.

He gave the name of the students as; Olayemi Christiana Bodunde, Esther Pelumi Odewale, Bridget Osamuyimwen Ikponmwosa, Stephen Eromosele Akemu and Victoria Ebosetale Oriwoh.

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said education is one of the priorities of the federal government.

Represented by Prof. Joseph Anikwe, he noted that the ministry had commenced revitalisation of the education sector in the country.

The minister commended the Edo state government for providing the needed funds for the infrastructural development of the institution and academic excellence.

On his part, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, said his administration prioritised education, hence the huge investment in the sector.

According to him, the dream of the founding fathers of the institution had come to fruition with the first set of graduands of the institution.

The governor also awarded the five first class graduates N1 million each for achieving the feat.

