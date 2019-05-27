  1. Home
Edo to include career devt in school curriculum

By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date
Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki says his administration is undertaking a holistic review of the basic education curriculum to make provision for subjects that will make children fit properly into the information age.

The governor disclosed this yesterday in Benin at a thanksgiving mass held at the St Paul’s Catholic Church to celebrate the 2019 Children’s Day.

According to him, subjects such as Career Development, History, Guidance and Counselling, Ethics and Morality are part of the proposed subjects.

“We want to use education to build a total human being so that at the completion of junior secondary school, a child can know what he or she wants to be in life and should fit properly into the society.

