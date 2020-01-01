Edo to commence new minimum wage payment this month

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the immediate commencement of payment of the new minimum wage while also starting the state’s health insurance scheme, and Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for local council workers this January.

Obaseki, who stated this in his New Year message, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers.

He said the state government will not relent in its efforts at infrastructural renewal, industrialisation, and social development programmes being undertaken across the state.

“As a government, workers” welfare is our priority and payment of salaries and pensions is non-negotiable. Our goal is to have the best motivated and trained public servants in Nigeria. Edo State will implement the new minimum wage with effect from January 1, 2020.

“Workers in state public service will attest to the benefits and promise of CPS implemented from January 1, 2017. Local government workers will be enrolled under the scheme to be at par with workers in the state service,” he said.

Obaseki said civil servants in the state would be enrolled in the health insurance scheme to guarantee efficient and affordable healthcare, adding that the scheme will be extended to artisans, martket women and operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

He added that “a commission has been established while funding has also been provided through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund from the Federal Government which we have complemented at the state level.”

“We will not relent in our efforts at infrastructural renewal, industrialisation, and social development programmes. We are committed to fixing our roads, rebuilding schools, facilitating expansion of existing businesses among others,” he said.

