Edo State set to pay N30,000 minimum wage

As the Federal Government and the organized labour agreed on a new national minimum wage, Edo state government has expressed its willingness to pay workers N30, 000 as minimum wage.

The Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki disclosed this during the 7th Quadrennial Delegates Conference which had as its theme ”Funding Education, Health, Research Institutions and other Social Services in a Depressed Economy: Challenges and Prospects.”

He said, “We currently have a minimum wage of N25, 000, N30, 000 won’t be a problem.”

He however noted that N30, 000 is not enough for workers as take home.”

