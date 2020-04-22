Edo records two new cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, disclosed on Wednesday that the state has recorded two new cases of Coronavirus with one death.

He said the state government has intensified measures to prevent further spread of the virus in the state.

Speaking with journalists, Okundia said Edo now has 17 confirmed cases, two deaths, 8 active cases, 7 discharged persons and 142 suspected cases spread across 14 Local Governments.

He said while Oredo local government has 59 suspected cases, Esan-West, Egor, and Esan Central have 20, 13 and 15 respectively.

He added: “Others local government are; Ikpoba-Okha 9, Esan North East seven, Etsako west five, Ovia North East seven, Owan West one, Orhionwon one, Etsako East one, Uhunmwode two, Owan East one, and Ovia South West one.

The commissioner assured that the remaining eight active cases in the state were being managed at isolation centres within the state and are responding well to treatment.

Okundia urged all residents to make themselves available for screening that is currently ongoing at different centres across the state, noting that the exercise will help government ascertain the pattern of spread in order to enhance strategies at containing the virus.

He also urge all citizens to abide strictly by the government directives on social distancing, use of face mask in the public, regular handwashing with soap and running water among others.

