Edo records 28 new Covid-19 cases, discharges 16 more patients

By Usman A. Bello, Benin City 

Twenty-eight new infections of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Edo state, same day 16 patients on treatment were discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Two people have also died from coronavirus disease, the state governor Godwin Obaseki announced.

Of the 28 new cases, 13 were confirmed at Irrua Specialist Hospital laboratory and 15 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital laboratory.

According to him, with the new development, Edo has now recorded a total of 27 COVID-19 related deaths and discharged130  persons.

The governor, however, urged residents to be cautious and abide by all health and safety precautions to protect all citizens, especially the elderly, noting that the aged are the most endangered by the pandemic.

 

