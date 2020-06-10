Breaking News
Edo poll: Obaseki arrives APC secretariat for screening
By Malikatu Umar Shuaibu 
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has arrived at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Obaseki’s presence at the secretariat is said to be for the screening exercise ahead of the Edo gubernatorial primary election slated for June 22.

He arrived at the secretariat some minutes past 1pm alongside his supporters, who were chanting “4+4” as he walked into the building.

Meanwhile, another aspirant, Dr Chris Ogiemwonyi, arrived at the secretariat at about the same time.

The party had on June 8 displayed the credentials of Obaseki along with the five other aspirants at the party’s secretariat.

It said the display was necessitated because of the need to forestall a repeat of the Bayelsa scenario.

Before then, three members of the party had filed a suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja accusing the governor of certificate forgery.

 

