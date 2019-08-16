Edo: Police parade 8 over failed jail break, kidnapping

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Edo state has paraded eight suspects arrested in connection with the failed prison jail break and kidnapping in the state.

Parading the suspects on Friday the state commissioner of police, DanMallam Muhammed, said Amos Isuku (35), Oheneme Kingsley (40) and Raphael Ebisin (34) were arrested in connection with the failed jail break.

According to him, the suspects wanted to blow-off the prison facility with dynamites and improvised explosive devices, with the intention to free some of their gang members detained since December, 2017 for kidnapping, murder and other crimes.

He said the suspects were arrested on July 26 following intelligence from Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT), that some hoodlums had concluded plans to attack Oko prisons, Benin in a commando style.

Speaking further, the commissioner disclosed that Akpobome Ogheneyare (21), Chibuike Uzochukwu (26), Saheed Musa (24) and Faith Uduehi (22) were arrested for allegedly involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in the state.

DanMallam however, called on members of the public to be security conscious and report any suspicious activity in their domain for prompt attention of the police.

Items recovered from the suspects are one Lexus 300 saloon car, one Lexus 300 Jeep, one unregistered Lexus 300 Jeep, one Toyota Camry car and one unregistered Toyota Camry Saloon car.

Others items include one locally made gun and four locally made cut-to-size guns, Nokia 3310, one Fero Android, one Bontel and one Infinix phone.

