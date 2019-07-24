Edo police, NSCDC, others comb forest for kidnappers’ hideout

  1. Home


By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date
Police

As part of measures to ensure safety on the Benin-Lagos road, the Edo state police command on Wednesday combed the forest in Okada axis of the road  in search of kidnappers’ hideout.

The operation led by the state Commissioner of Police, DanMallam  Muhammed, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Commandant, Mr Makinde Ayinla, also has  a team from MOPOL 5, Benin and military officers from the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin.

Speaking with journalists during the operations, CP Muhammed said, the operation became necessary in order to permanently dislodge the criminals who are terrorizing road users.

He said the measure was part of security strategy jointly agreed upon by the security agencies in the state and the state government.

According to him, the kidnappers and criminals take advantage of the bushes to perpetrate their crimes, adding that the bushes would be cleared up to about 50 metres from the road, which would make it difficult for the criminals to attack road users.

The commissioner however called for the immediate deployment of SARs personnel and the NSCDC to complement the efforts of the command on the road.

He explained that a lot of arrests have been made on the road while several arms and ammunition were also recovered.

