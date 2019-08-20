Edo: NUT calls for recruitment of teachers in public schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has called on the state government to put in place necessary arrangements for the recruitment of teaching personnel in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its enlarged state executive council meeting and signed by the state chairman and assistant secretary general, Pius Okhueleigbe and Moni Modesty Itua respectively as well as its affiliate unions.

It said the recruitment became necessary for effective teaching and learning delivery.

The union said with the recent retirements of public primary and secondary schools teachers from the service, the institutions have suffered shortage of teaching personnel.

It directed teachers across the state not to attend the competency test for head teachers and prospective head teachers instituted by the chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Oviawe, adding that any form of test for teacher by the board is unacceptable.

The union lamented that primary school heads and their teachers are still responsible for the provision of instructional materials for their schools despite SUBEB’s announcement of N60 million as termly subversion to the schools by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

While calling on SUBEB to release the subvention for third term to schools as approved by the state government and stop the competency test, he said the union would resist any attempt to post junior officers as head of schools.

