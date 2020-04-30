Edo nursing mother declared wanted after testing positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki has declared wanted a nursing mother, Amaka Okoro, after she couldn’t be reached since her test results returned positive for coronavirus.

“One Mrs Amaka Okoro tested positive for COVIDー19 , is wanted for treatment. She is a nursing mother, who has a baby that is already coughing. She lives at #2 Atoe Idubor Str, off 2nd Ugbor, Benin City,” the governor announced at a briefing on Thursday.

“Mrs. Okoro poses a threat to herself, the baby and the general public. Anyone with useful information on her whereabouts should please contact the relevant health and security agencies,” he said.

Obaseki is also extending the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in the state to 14 days.

Some 20,000 people in Edo have undergone screening but 297 alone have been tested.

The state has approved payment of hazard allowances ranging from N90,000 to N300,000 to health workers, depending on cadre.

Meanwhile, Oba Ewuare ll foundation, a non-profit organisation has donated palliatives to the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The palliatives include 50 bags of rice, 50 bags of beans, 50 cartons of indomie noodles, 50 pieces of facemasks and 50 hand sanitizers.

The Obasogie of Benin, Eduwu Ekharor Obasogie, who presented the items on behalf of the monarch said the donation was part of the monarch’s gesture to ameliorate the economic hardship of COVI-19 lockdown.

