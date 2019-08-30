Edo: NUC approves post graduate programmes for Igbinedion varsity

ADVERTISEMENT

The National University Commission (NUC), has approved 10 additional postgraduate programmes for Igbinedion University Okada, in Ovia North East local government of Edo state.

The instituition’s vice chancellor, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the NUC conveyed the approval to run post graduate diplomas, master degrees and PhD degrees in a letter to the institution.

He said with the approval, the university is set to immediately commence admission into the new programmes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Ezemonye listed the new approved postgraduate programmes as physiology, computer science, nursing science, theatre arts, biochemistry and international relations and strategic studies.

Others are pharmaceutics and pharmaceutical technology, chemical engineering, electrical/electronics engineering as well as mechanical engineering.

