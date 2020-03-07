Edo: No automatic ticket for Gov Obaseki, APC factional chairman says

ADVERTISEMENT

A factional Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Col. David Imuse (rtd), has said that all aspirants for the state governorship election, including governor Godwin Obaseki, will go through the party’s primary.

Imuse stated this on Saturday during a press briefing in Benin.

He said any of the governorship aspirants who wants to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the State on the platform of APC must submit oneself for the party’s primaries.

“The Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, would not be exempted if he choose to remain in the APC.

“There will be no right of first refusal, no sacred cows, and no reserved slots.

“Our party ticket will go to the person who is able to persuade members that he deserves their trust and confidence.

“We shall not be harassed, bombed, intimidated or arm-twisted to give our support to any person,” he said.

Imuse noted that there were indications that governor Obaseki is shopping for a political party that will accept him to foist himself on them to actialize his bid for a second term.

According to him, aspirants such as; Maj-Gen Charles Airhiavbere, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, a former deputy governor of Edo state, Dr. Pius Odubu and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu alongside leaders and supporters of the party across the three senatorial Districts of the state are in support and in solidarity with the party national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as member and national chairman of the APC.

Obaseki responds

Reacting, the media aid to the state Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said Imuse cannot make a statement for the APC as he is not an executive member of the Edo State chapter of the APC.

A statement by Osagie said Imuse is a product of the misadventure of Oshiomhole and his co-dissidents in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), a body which he tried to use to factionalise the Edo APC.

“One Col. Imuse addressed the press today purportedly speaking on behalf of the Edo APC. We want to inform the public and Edo people that Col. Imuse is not an executive member of the APC in Edo State and he has no right to make any statement on behalf of the party,” Osagie said.

He urged members of the APC, indigenes and residents of the state to disregard his comments, as they are of no effect.

Oshiomhole fighting on

Oshiomhole is currently battling for his position as the national chairman of the party.

An Abuja court had, last Wednesday, ordered his suspension following a case instituted against him in the court.

However, a Federal High Court in Kano set aside the Abuja Court’s order just a day after.

Oshiomhole was at the Aso Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over his travails but the president has kept mum.

It was gathered that some powerful forces in the part are making efforts to ensure that the former Edo STate governor is kicked out.

Hence, they are asking the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party to immediately remove Oshiomhole and bring in a replacement.

