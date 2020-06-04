Edo LG secretariat shut after staff tests positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The secretariat of Oredo local government area of Edo has been shut down after a staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The shutdown for a week is a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus while the premises is fumigated, said Evbareke Osunde, chairman of the council area.

“In keeping with the precautionary and preventive measures against Covid-19 in Edo State, the secretariat of Oredo Local Government will be closed for one-week beginning from Friday, June 5 to Friday, June 12.

“All staff and management of the council, including all political office holders, are also required to undergo screening and testing during the one-week period to determine their health status.

“During the period, all essential service staff and top management functionaries of the Council are expected to continue to perform their duties from home,” he said.

