Edo LG chairperson leaves APC in solidarity with Obaseki

The Chairperson of Egor Local Government Area in Edo State, Ms. Eghe Ogbemudia, has tendered her resignation as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, had earlier resigned from the APC and on Friday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Eghe is among supporters of Obaseki who moved with him to the PDP.

In a letter dated June 19, 2020 addressed to the APC chairman, Ward 10 in Egor Local Government Area, Ogbemudia said she had dumped the APC and would henceforth withdraw from all or any proceedings and processes of the party.

“I do this in accordance with Article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the (APC) and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever,” she said.

