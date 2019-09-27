Edo lawmaker distributes laptops, subsidises fees for students

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Jude Ise-Idehen, has distributed laptop computers, bags and other instructional materials to winners of an essay competition he organised for students of his constituency.

The lawmaker also offered to subsidize tuition fees of some students in the tertiary, secondary and primary school in his constituency.

The students who emerged winners in the tertiary category are Iruobe Michelle Enhiwealu, Omoezafo Marvelous, and Omere Victor Eghosa, all students of the University of Benin.

In the secondary category Agbedion Aisosa Shirleu of Success Gate Academy, Ubinibello Osahenomase Happy of Federal Girls College and Nicholas Edebor of Osemwende Senior Secondary School emerged the winners.

Others winners are Edemakhiota Esohe, Olua primary school and Aigbedion Elizabeth, Okhoro primary school who won under the primary school category.

Speaking during the presentation of the prizes to the winners, Ise-Idehen, said the programme was part of his electioneering promises towards boosting the human capital development of youths in the constituency.

“The competition was to encourage the students in their education. No nation can strive without good education,” he said. He assured the people of his constituency of more empowerment programmes and town hall meetings.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries Iruobe Michelle Enhiwealu, commended the lawmaker for the initiative saying that the items will go a long way in assisting their educational pursuit.

