EDO: I have learnt my lessons, Ize-Iyamu says after picking APC gubernatorial form

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, one of the gubernatorial aspirants in the Edo State election, said he had learnt his lessons after obtaining the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s nomination form.

The gubernatorial election in the state is to take place in September 19, 2020.

Ize-Iyamu, who was a former Secretary to the state government in the state, told journalists at the National secretariats of the APC in Abuja that he is back home.

Ize-Iyamu was a member of the APC before leaving the party in 2014.

He said eight aspirants stepped down for him in the race to obtaining the party’s ticket for the election.

“We resolved that before picking the ticket, we will support each other even with finance for the form and that was how I was picked.

“We mean well for our state and we are passionate about the development of Edo State as we are not happy with the pace of development, security challenge and other issues in the state and that is why we need to change the incumbent government in Edo State” he said.

Not anointed yet

Pastor Ize-Iyamu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate in the last election in the state, explained that he had not been endorsed yet by the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole didn’t endorse me but by the time we have a full candidate after the primaries, then of course, we will have the support of national leaders,” he said.

The Edo APC has been engulfed in crisis due to the fight between Oshiomhole and Obaseki.

The feud has polarised the party and caused confusion at the Edo State House of Assembly as only 10 out of the 24 members-elect have been inaugurated.

Speaking about the rift between the National chairman and the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Ize- Iyamu said: ”In life, we must disagree to agree as well, but in the whole issues, I have not heard Oshiomhole say any negative thing about Obaseki.

“It is only a one way thing, only the governor and his deputy abusing the chairman but as a father figure, he has remained silent as an elder.

“How do you expect people to support you as a governor again when you have grudges with several persons?

“Obaseki has the right to seek for second term but he cannot say the seat is not negotiable because he wants to rubbish the rest of us.”

Pastor Iyamu’s target

The APC gubernatorial aspirants explained some of his scope of work in the development of the state when he eventually emerged the governor come September to include focus on security.

“If I emerged as governor, I will immediately tackle the level of insecurity in the state because such pandemic cannot bring development in the state.

“Kidnapping all over the place; in fact, there is a former commissioner that was kidnapped and no one has heard anything about him; we don’t know if he is still alive or dead at the moment.

“I have been privileged to serve the state in various positions so I know what it takes to be in government.

“I have a simple agenda, a road map on how Edo will be run, any government that wants to succeed must carry along his party because it was on that platform he came to power.

“We want a governor that can relate with his party. Any government that wants to succeed will create an atmosphere that will bring peace within everyone in the state,” he explained.

‘God picked Pastor Ize-Iyamu’

Also, Speaking on reasons Pastor Iyamu emerged a consensus aspirant from their group, a chieftain of the party, Mr. Blessing Agbonmhere, said God revealed to him that Iyamu will emerge the next governor of Edo state.

According to Agbonmhere, Pastor Ize-Iyamu is a leader of Edo people worldwide who has been part of development of the state even before now.

“Pastor Ize-Iyamu is a born leader who can unite all factions of APC in the state.

“Why I know that Ize-Iyamu will get the ticket is that apart from the fact that I got the revelations from God, I also know that Governor Godwin Obaseki has insulted all the leaders of APC in Edo State.

“So, the leaders are not happy with the governor and they are ready to work for the emergence of Pastor Ize-Iyamu as governor, who they believe is a mature leader and has capacity to unite the state for development.”

