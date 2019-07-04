Edo: Gunmen abduct Chinese nationals, kill police officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Chinese nationals working with a Glass and Aluminium company in Benin have been abducted by gunmen.

It was gathered that a police officer attached to them was killed during the operation.

It was further gathered that the victims were abducted on Wednesday evening at Utesi community, a suburb of Benin, on the Benin-Auchi road, where their company is located after the close of work.

The victims were said to be on their way home when the gunmen attacked and abducted them after killing the security officer attached to them.

A source who spoke with our reporter in confidence, said the victims were kidnapped on their way home by the gunmen after the close of work.

He said,” As soon as the victims came out of the company, the gunmen who apparently have been waiting for them, started trailing them.”

The source added that the gunmen killed the police officer attached to the victims while shooting sporadically before abducting the victims.

When contacted, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, the incident was reported to us. We are working hard to rescue them from the kidnappers.”

The commissioner assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended and brought to justice.

