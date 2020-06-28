Edo guber: PDP challenges Ize-Iyamu over Oshiomhole’s comments  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has challenged candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to present any positive comment made on him by former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole.

The PDP in a statement on Sunday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said its challenge was predicated on Ize-Iyamu’s claim that the former governor also made some fair remarks about him.

Ize-Iyamu in an interview on Sunday, on Oshiomhole’s previous comments against him, said Oshiomhole didn’t speak from his heart.

“What about the periods he paid glowing compliments to me? What about the period he praised me for all I did to support him to be in government.

“He made those statements during the period I was on the other side and was contesting to be the state governor and he (Oshiomhole) was determined to prevent that.

“What do you expect? Were you expecting him to praise me at that time when he did not want me to be governor?” he queried.

But the PDP argued that Ize-Iyamu’s claims, that Oshiomhole did not speak from his heart when he went public on him, is completely defeatist as the former governor repeatedly stated that he bore full responsibility for the statements he made against the APC candidate.

The PDP said no amount of propaganda, deceit or antics of the APC and its candidate, would stop Governor Godwin Obaseki, its candidate, from winning the election.

“Oshiomhole, in his official capacity as governor of Edo state, declared and even swore before God and man that Ize-Iyamu was an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, treasury looter; an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo state, among other damaging testimonials,” the party said.

