Edo guber: Our doors open to Governor Obaseki – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party’s door is opened to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and others willing to join the party.

Governor Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been having a running battle with the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, leading to insinuations that he (Obaseki) might dump the ruling party before the upcoming governorship election in the state and run as the PDP’s candidate.

Reacting to this on Monday, PDP’s zonal vice-chairman (South South), Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, said the governor is not a member of the PDP but the doors of the party are open to anybody who intends to defect to the party provided the defector abides by the laws of the party.

He said this in Benin shortly after a meeting with Dr. Tony Aziegbemi-led state executive council.

“If Governor Obaseki comes, we will take him.

“We can’t drive anybody from entering.

“Our doors are wide opened.

“I am not, however, aware that he has started negotiations with us with a view to defecting.

“If the governor has seen the light and wants to come to the PDP, he is welcome,” he said.

The PDP leader said the party has a procedure, adding that: “There is going to be primary. The PDP does not award.

“If you win the primary, you become the candidate.

“We have started selling forms.

“The sale of forms ends on Friday.

“After that we screen. After then, we go for primary and whoever wins is the party’s candidate.”

Ogidi, who assured of a level playing field for all aspirants, said the party has no anointed aspirant for the September election.

On his part, the state PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, said all that the opposition need is unity as the reality on the ground favours a change in the state.

He added that the performance of the APC in the last 11 years since it took over the reins of power in the state necessitated the change.

