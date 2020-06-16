Edo guber: APC reacts to Obaseki’s exit

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declined comment on the defection of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to another political party ahead of September gubernatorial election in the State.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the spokesperson of the party, in a short message sent to our reporters when contacted, said the party has no record of the defection of any member of the party or Edo State governor.

He said: “The party has no record of the reported defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki from the Progressive party.

“We cannot comment at this moment on media reports suggesting the Edo governor or anyone else has left our great party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Daily Trust reports that Obaseki had on Tuesday morning announced his resignation as a member of the APC after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa.

The embattled governor dismissed allegations that his credentials were fake, adding that he would pursue his ambition for second term in office on another platform.

He was disqualified by the screening committee of the APC on Friday.

His disqualification was said to be due to discrepancies in his results.

The Peoples Democratic Party has, however, expressed willingness to accept Obaseki if he decides to join the party but said he won’t get automatic ticket to run for a second term.

Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adam Oshiomhole, who is also the National Chairman of APC, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

Obaseki had asked Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the nomination processes of the primary but the party did not act on his request.

The faction loyal to Oshiomhole has endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App