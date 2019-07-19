Edo govt says Reps lack powers to shut assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government has said the House of Representatives lacks the constitutional powers to shut down the House of Assembly.

The state government was reacting to the orders by the House of Representatives to the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to seal off the Edo State House of Assembly until a proper inauguration is done.

In a statement, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said there was nowhere in the Nigerian Constitution where the House of Representatives or even the National Assembly was granted the right or power to shut down a House of Assembly.

According him, the government and people of the state were appalled and disappointed at the “gross illegality and abuse of process by the House of Representatives.”

Ogie explained that the emergency supervisory powers over the activities of the state houses of assembly contained in Section 11 of the Nigerian Constitution expressly donated to the National Assembly and not one arm of it.

He added that: “These powers certainly do not extend to issuing directives to a duly elected state governor to unlawfully repeat an act which has already been fully carried out in line with the constitution.

“We must state that the final verdict in this matter will ultimately be rendered by the good people of Edo State for whose benefit government exists. We are certain that this illegality will not stand.”

