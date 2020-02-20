Edo govt revokes Ibori’s property C of O

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo State Government has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy it granted to a former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, regarding a property located on Plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA in Benin.

The revocation order was contained in an advertorial published on Thursday in the state-owned newspaper, the Nigerian Observer.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, said he revoked the property in exercise of the power conferred on him by Sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Decree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him in that regard.

According to the revocation order signed by Governor Obaseki, the revoked property contained an area of approximately 1,985.950 square metres located at Plot 103A, Aguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Benin.

The order, however, did not give further reason for the revocation.

When contacted, the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, said he was aware of the revocation order.

He said Governor Obaseki had informed him of the planned revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy of the landed property.

