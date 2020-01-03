Edo govt distributes relief materials to flood victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government has distributed relief materials to victims of rainstorm and flood disaster in 12 local government areas of the state.

The benefiting local governments include Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Orhiomwon, Ovia-South West, Etsako East, Etsako Central, Igueben among others.

The relief materials distributed were roofing sheets, cement and nails.

Speaking during the distribution in Benin the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Special Duties, Yakubu Gowon, restated the state government’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

He maintained that the governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has always catered for the welfare of the people of the state, especially those whose properties were affected by natural disasters.

Gowon said the state government established the Local Government Emergency Management Committee (LGEMC) in all the local government areas to help supervise the distribution of the materials to ensure transparency and accountability.

According to him, an audit of the victims was carried out to ensure that only those affected are attended to “whether they are indigenes of the state or not.”

He commended those living close to the river bank and flood-prone areas for their cooperation with the state government in adhering to warnings to move uphill.

“Last year, people were evacuated, but this year nothing of such happened because our people listened to our jingles warning them of the danger and asking them to relocate. This has helped us to manage the situation better,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the council chairmen, Mrs. Stella Ugiagbe from Ovia South West, commended governor Obaseki for providing succor to victims and declared support for his administration.

