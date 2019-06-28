Edo govt assesses impact of flooding, assures victims of relief materials

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government has assessed the impact of flooding in different parts of Benin communities for the delivery of relief materials to affected people.

Speaking during the assessment, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Yakubu Gowon, said the state government will assist the victims with relief materials while measures are being put in place to control flooding in the future.

He said, “The first form of relief for these victims is to empathise with them. We are here to do that, to see where the pain itches them most. We are assessing the extent of damage caused by the floods and are making arrangement to have relief items provided to the worst-hit communities and victims.”

He decried the flooding at the Ugbor area in Benin, saying that it was caused by a building erected on the natural flow path of the drains and urged residents to seek approval from the appropriate authority before they construct buildings.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omua Oni-Okpaku, said a permanent solution is being worked out to control flooding challenges in the state.

According to her, the drains will be de-silted while the water will be channeled to the moat while a permanent solution would be provided very soon.

The Commissioner tasked residents on proper waste disposal, regular clearing of drains and adjusting to new behaviours to mitigate climate change.

“Sensitisation is ongoing against indiscriminate building and improper waste disposal. We want to revive neighbourhood watch through which traditional rulers will help check against indiscriminate building in their area of jurisdiction.”

The affected areas visited by the state government inlude, the Bonisk Crescent and Sam Excellent Atitiekae Avenue at Ugbor, GRA and Erediauwa Road.

