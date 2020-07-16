Edo gov’ship: Wike, Fintiri, others strategise to defeat APC

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, yesterday, met in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on how to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election.

The Chairman of the council and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the party was confident of victory for Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

Gov. Wike who presided over the meeting, said Edo electorate was desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party had provided for it.

Those who attended the meeting were Governors Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), members of the campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all sub-committees of Edo 2020.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Gov. Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain “what rightly belongs to PDP”.

Fintiri who is the deputy chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.

He said, “The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Gov. Godwin Obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.

“Technically, Edo is a PDP state, because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Gov. Obaseki has to shift ground from APC to join us.

“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election.”

The Chairman of the Publicity Committee for Edo 2020, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, said Edo people were convinced that Gov. Obaseki was the best candidate in the race.

Our correspondent reports that since the inauguration of the 77-member campaign council by PDP NWC on July 7, 2020, in Abuja, yesterday’s meeting was the first.

