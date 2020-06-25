Edo governorship: Obaseki to emerge PDP consensus candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo state chapter, holds its primary election today, governor Godwin Obaseki may emerged as the consensus candidate of the party for the September 19, governorship election in the state.

Obaseki defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the PDP after he was disqualified from contesting the governorship primary election by the screening committee of the party.

Four aspirants; Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Engr Gideon Ikhine, Barr Kenneth Imasuagbon and Governor Godwin Obaseki, had purchased the nomination form to slug it out in the primary.

But Engr Ikhine had earlier stepped down for Obaseki while Ogbeide-Ihama also dropped his case against the governor and the party after consultations and eventually, stepped down for Obaseki on Wednesday.

Barr Imasuagbon, however, vowed never to step down, insisting that they must go for the primary election.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports filtered in, Thursday morning, that Imasuagbon had finally embraced peace by stepping down for Obaseki.

A close aide of Barr Imasuagbon, who craved anonymity, said on phone that his boss had finally embraced peace.

While speaking with our reporter, he said the politician was at the Government House meeting with the governor and other party officials.

Imasuagbon, when contacted on the phone, simply said; “wait, when we get to the stadium, you will know whether I stepped down or not.”

