Edo: Government to set up committee on Uwelu spare part market fire

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that a committee would be set-up to unravel the cause of the fire which razed some shops at Uwelu spareparts market and guide against future occurrence.

The sparepart market in Egor local government of the state had on Monday night gutted by fire in which goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Obaseki disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin during on the spot assessment of the market.

According to him the committee has one week to investigate the cause of the fire, ascertain the number of traders whose goods were damaged and the monetary value of goods lost in the fire to enable the state government provide assistance to the victims.

“The team will also advise the state government on measures to put in place to ensure that fire outbreaks in markets are minimised,” he said.

The governor assured the traders of his support in order to get them back to business again.

Responding, the Chairman, Motor Spare Parts Association, Uwelu Market branch, Augustine Osaretin, commended the state government for the visit.

