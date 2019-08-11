Edo government felicitates with Chief Oyegun at 80

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State government has felicitated with the former governor of the state, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on his 80th birthday.

A statement, signed by Governor Godwin Obaseki and made available to journalists at the weekend, said “on behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I wish to felicitate with you our beloved leader, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the first civilian Governor of our great state.”

He said Chief Oyegun was the first National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the first opposition party chairman to defeat an incumbent party in a general election.

“You have been an outstanding personality, a product of diligence, truth and hard work right from your days in the Federal Civil Service and all through your political sojourn.

“Your 80th birthday anniversary celebration affords us the opportunity to celebrate your sterling achievements especially as a true political leader who speaks truth to power when it matters most,”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App