Edo dep gov organised thugs to boo me – Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday alleged that the thugs mobilized by Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu attacked his residence in Iyamho on Saturday. Addressing journalists in Abuja on the attacks that took place after the convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho, Oshiomhole said he had video evidence showing that the deputy governor rode on a motorcycle for six kilometres in company of hundreds of okada riders to the venue of the convocation and insisted that his “imported thugs” be allowed to enter the campus of the university.

He said the police had to use teargas to disperse the thugs when the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria insisted he could not deliver lecture under such circumstances since he was not invited to address a political rally.

Reacting through his spokesman, Mua Ebomhiana, the deputy governor denied the allegation, saying he and Governor Obaseki were the ones attacked.

