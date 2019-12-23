Edo: CAN tells Oshiomole to support Obaseki’s second term bid

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to support Governor Godwin Obaseki’s reelection bid so as to sustain the development of the state.

CAN state chairman, Bishop (DR.) Oriname Kure, who made the appeal on Monday in Benin while addressing journalists, said Edo people have also reposed their confidence in governor Obaseki for a second term in office.

“We humbly appeal to Comrade Oshiomhole in the name of the lord Jesus Christ for the sake of the destiny of the State which he (Oshiomhole) has laboured tirelessly for, to kindly put aside whatever may have caused the imbroglio. This is to enable the foundation and uncommon impact that you have made in Edo land not to be destroyed,” he said.

He noted that governor Obaseki was the candidate of Oshiomhole during the 2016 governorship primary, urging him not to allow few individuals soil the good name and legacy he had.

Kure explained that “in the course of the mediation, we have found out that the main issue that led to the face-off has to do with the opening of the Edo Specialist Hospital, constitution of dissolved boards and parastatals, politics of exclusion, award of contracts to “foreigners, attack on Oshiomole and Obaseki and his entourage among other.”

Kure however, called on Governor Obaseki not to relent in his good governance of the state and also pursue government of inclusion by resolving the issue with aggrieved party members within the ambit of the rule of law so as to join hands together to ensure continuity in the governance of the state.

