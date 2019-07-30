Edo Assembly: Senate gives Obaseki one week to issue fresh proclamation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has given the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, one week to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the State House of Assembly.

The resolution was passed following the consideration and adoption of the report of an ad-hoc committee on Edo State House of Assembly crisis, chaired by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Abia).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Upper Chamber also resolved that the Clerk to the Edo State House of Assembly should inform all the 24 members-elect of the Assembly through the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the event, if Obaseki fails to issue a fresh proclamation, section 11(4) of the 1999 constitution, which gives the National Assembly the powers to takeover the Assembly will be invoked.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said, by the resolution, the Senate had rescued democracy.

He ordered that the resolution be transmitted to the governor immediately.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App