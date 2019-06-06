Edo Assembly passes 71 bills in 4 years

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Adjoto, on Thursday disclosed that the 6th Assembly has successfully passed 71 bills in four years.

Adjoto who disclosed this in Benin during the valedictory session of the sixth Assembly, said the house also adopted 191 resolutions in the period under review.

According to him, ‘some of the bills passed are a bill for law to prohibit forcible entry and illegal occupation of landed property, proscription of collection of land based community development association fees, a bill for law to prohibit and criminalise the existence, membership and activities of secret cult and a bill prohibiting trafficking in persons,and establishment of state task force against trafficking among others,”

Adjoto said the bills passed and resolutions adopted has brought sanity and development to all part of the state.

He noted that the Assembly under his watch had enjoyed cordial and working relationship with the executive which culminated into passing good bills that has direct bearing on the people and the state.

Adjoto said the assembly has been able to lay good foundation for the incoming one and that though the journey has been very challenging but it gives members the opportunity to contribute their quota towards the development of their constituencies and the state.

He explained that the Assembly has acted in tandem with the sixth thematic pillar of governor Godwin Obaseki administration predicated on infrastructurral development, environment and sustainability, youth empowerment,social justice, wealth creation and revitalisation of the civil service for efficient service delivery.

The speaker however commended members of the assembly for the cordial working relationship during his tenure as speaker and appeal to those he might have offended unknownly to forgive him.

